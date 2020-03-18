Nine new cases COVID-19 confirmed: DC Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Sukkur among the Taftan pilgrims. With these new cases the tally in Sindh has reached 181, confirmed deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adeel Tasawar while talking to APP here on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Sukkur among the Taftan pilgrims. With these new cases the tally in Sindh has reached 181, confirmed deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adeel Tasawar while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

According to DC Sukkur, 600 more pilgrims have been also arrived in Sukkur from Taftan on early morning of Wednesday.

DC Rana Adeel has urged the people of Sukkur and its adjoin areas repeatedly to stay at home and avoid public gatherings.

To a question, deputy commissioner said that hospitals in the district won't be closed.