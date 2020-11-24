UrduPoint.com
Nine Policemen Diagnosed Positive For Coronavirus In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 43 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:08 PM

Nine policemen diagnosed positive for coronavirus in 24 hours

With nine new cases reported in last 24 hours, around 3561 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :With nine new cases reported in last 24 hours, around 3561 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.

He said 20 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19.

He told that currently 74 officers and personnel were under treatment while 3467 had return to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

