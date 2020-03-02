Nine times more new virus cases outside China than in: WHO

The World Health Organization said Monday that the number of new coronavirus cases registered in the past day in China was far lower than in the rest of the world

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Monday that the number of new coronavirus cases registered in the past day in China was far lower than in the rest of the world.

"In the last 24 hours there were almost nine times more COVID-19 cases reported outside China than inside China," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

To date, more than 3,000 people have died from the new virus, while nearly 90,000 have been infected around the world, according to AFP's latest toll based on official sources.

In China, where the deadly new virus first appeared last December, the number of new cases being registered each days is meanwhile continuing to decline, with only 206 new cases reported to WHO on Sunday.

That marks the lowest number of daily cases reported since January 22, Tedros said, adding that all but eight of those cases were reported in Hubei province -- the epicentre of the outbreak.