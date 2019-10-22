NIPS organizes awareness seminar on maternal health care

The National Institute of Population studies (NIPS) on Tuesday organized a seminar with the aim to create awareness about maternal health care and ending Preventable maternal mortality

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) The National Institute of Population studies (NIPS) on Tuesday organized a seminar with the aim to create awareness about maternal health care and ending Preventable maternal mortality.

It was highlighted that maternal health remained to be a significant target under United Nations Millennium Development Goal.

However, the situation in the country is still very alarming. The key factors out of 11 themes highlighted to end preventable maternal mortality other than health relevant initiatives in Pakistan.Parliamentary Secretary Planning, Development and Reform, Kanwal Shauzab said that we become an atomic country but still a large number of women die during delivery time.