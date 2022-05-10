Nishtar Hospital ensures safety arrangements against Omicron variant

Nishtar Hospital Multan has completed all arrangements required to tackle any tentative situation after reports indicated emergence of first case of Omicron variant in Pakistan

Medical Superintendent (MS) Nishtar Hospital Multan Dr Rana Altaf told APP on Tuesday that necessary details about safety against the Omicron sub variant like vaccination, booster doze would soon be made public.

National Institute of Health (NIH) recently tweeted they had detected first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.

2.12.1 that was causing increasing number of cases in different countries. NIH declared vaccination to be the best preventive step and also advocated wearing masks. NIH advised the vaccinated people to get booster shots if they have not received it already.

Focal person Coronavirus ward of Nishtar hospital Dr. Aftab said that all the arrangements were ready at the hospital.

No Covid-19 patient was reportedly admitted at Nishtar hospital till today, he said adding that all the beds in the ward were vacant and ventilators available.