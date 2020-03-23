UrduPoint.com
Nishtar Hospital For Introducing Prescription, Consultation Facility By Telephone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:25 PM

Nishtar hospital for introducing prescription, consultation facility by telephone

Administration of Nishtar Hospital decided to introduce prescription and consultancy by telephone to facilitate patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Administration of Nishtar Hospital decided to introduce prescription and consultancy by telephone to facilitate patients.

The doctors will be available round the clock from March 24.

The citizens will call at phone numbers 061-4540210, 061-4540211, 061-4540212, 061-4540213, 061-4540213, 061-4540214, 061-4540215. According to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mustufa Kamal Pasha, specialist doctors of Medicines, Surgery, Children, Gynae, Eye and some others, would be available to facilitate the masses. The step was taken to facilitate masses in order to limit their movements as precautionary measures against coronavirus threat.

