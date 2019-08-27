UrduPoint.com
Nishtar Hospital Gets Six, Children Complex Three Senior Registrars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:02 PM

Nishtar Hospital gets six, Children Complex three senior registrars

Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education department notified appointment of nine senior registrars against vacant posts including six for Nishtar Hospital and three for Children Complex

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Specialized Healthcare & Medical education department notified appointment of nine senior registrars against vacant posts including six for Nishtar Hospital and three for Children Complex.

An official source said that Dr Liaqat Ali was deputed at Cardiology ward of Nishtar Hospital, Dr Sheryar Khan at Gastroenterology ward, Dr Rizwan-ul-Haq at psychiatric ward, Dr Javeria Asim in Medicine Ward, Dr Hina Bashir at ICU and Dr Shahid Mehmood at Neuro Surgery ward.

He said that Dr Khalil Ahmed, Dr Iram Aslam and Dr Gul Hassan have been appointed against the same positions in Children Complex.

The selection board after interviewing these doctors have recommended them for senior registrar post, the source said and added that the posts were lying vacant in Nishtar Hospital since long.

