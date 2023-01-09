UrduPoint.com

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Organizes Awareness Walk About Burnt Kids

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organizes awareness walk about burnt kids

Department of Pediatric Surgery, Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre jointly organized an awareness walk regarding burnt children here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Department of Pediatric Surgery, Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre jointly organized an awareness walk regarding burnt children here on Monday.

It was aimed at providing treatment as well as to protect children from burn incidents.

It started from Nishtar administration block and culminated at Pak Italian Burn Center and was led by Professor of Pediatric Surgery Prof. Umar Farooq and Executive Director of Pak Italian Burn Center Prof. Dr. Muhammad Anwar while other participants included Prof. Dr.

Masood Hiraj, Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dr. Ahmar, Associate Prof Dr. Uzma , Dr. Amir Hanif, Dr. Saima Ashraf, Dr. Khalid Chishti and a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

According to experts, most of the children's burns are accidents that happen every year due to someone's mistake and carelessness.

Dr. Umar Farooq said that apart from providing treatment facilities, there is also a need to take measures that can reduce the chances of children getting burnt in accidents. He informed that children should be kept away from hot things and the kitchen to avoid such accidents.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

US Officials Tracking Wagner Group's Operations in ..

US Officials Tracking Wagner Group's Operations in Africa, Europe - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Nearly 2/3 of 'MAGA' Republicans Oppose Further Uk ..

Nearly 2/3 of 'MAGA' Republicans Oppose Further Ukraine Aid, Half of Party Overa ..

8 minutes ago
 KP Govt to exhibit olive smaples in exhibition at ..

KP Govt to exhibit olive smaples in exhibition at KSA embassy for investment

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar appreciates ..

5 minutes ago
 Canada Sanctions 2 More Iranian Individuals, 3 Ent ..

Canada Sanctions 2 More Iranian Individuals, 3 Entities - Global Affairs

8 minutes ago
 Stomach worm eradication campaign kicked off in Is ..

Stomach worm eradication campaign kicked off in Islamabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.