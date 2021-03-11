UrduPoint.com
NMU Organizes Walk On World Kidney Day

An awareness walk in connection with World Kidney Day was organized by Nishtar Medical University here on Thursday

NMU Nephrology, Paediatric Medicines and Paediatric Nephrology departments arranged the walk which began from main gate of Nishtar hospital and culminated at Tower Chowk.

Led by NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood, MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Shahid Bokhari, Dr Qadeer Chaudhry, Dr Ghulam Abbas, Dr Fauzia Zafar and a large number of nurses and paramedics participated in it.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with awareness about the kidneys.

Speaking on occasion, Dr Ijaz Masood underscored the importance of kidneys health saying that precaution was the only way to avoid renal diseases.

Delayed diagnoses causes the intensity of the disease, he said adding that regular checks up reduce the chances of complexities of any disease.

It is worth mentioning here that The World Kidney Day Steering Committee has declared 2021 the year of "Living Well with Kidney Disease". This has been done in order to both increase education and awareness about effective symptom management and patient empowerment, with the ultimate goal of encouraging life participation.

