No Adequate Data On Changing Covid Vaccines Between Doses: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 03:55 PM

No adequate data on changing Covid vaccines between doses: WHO

The WHO said Friday there was "no adequate data" on switching Covid-19 vaccines between doses, as France said under-55s who received an AstraZeneca first jab should get their second from a different vaccine

Geneva (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The WHO said Friday there was "no adequate data" on switching Covid-19 vaccines between doses, as France said under-55s who received an AstraZeneca first jab should get their second from a different vaccine.

"There is no adequate data to be able to say whether this is something that could be done, so... interchangeability of vaccine was not something that we could give a recommendation on," World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters.

