No basic services to non-vaccinated from October 1, warns NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday warned the masses to get their Covid-19 vaccine jab, as basic services rendered to public would be banned for non-vaccinated individuals from October 1.

The nerve center of the country in its fight against the deadly contagious disease of Coronavirus took to social networking site Twitter to announce the warning as part of its Obligatory Vaccination regime to ensure maximum complete inoculation of the eligible population.

The forum wrote, "Warning! From October 1, all facilities used in daily life will be closed to all people who have not been vaccinated."The forum emphasised the general public to get their vaccination done as soon as possible and keep life going.