No case of COVID-19 positive registered in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Health Department on Monday has dispelled the impression being created by certain section about presence of any case of COVID-19 in Karachi.

A spokesman of the department said Yang bin Fu, a Chinese national was admitted to a local hospital with pneumonia and his samples were duly found having no trace of the strain of corona virus known as COVID-19.

He was found negative for COVID-19, the official said mentioning that coronavirus does normally circulate in human population and must not be confused with novel corona virus.

People suffering from cough, cold or influenza is general, however were advised to take good care of their hygiene so to avert any unnecessary risk.