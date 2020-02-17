UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Case Of COVID-19 Positive Registered In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 06:55 PM

No case of COVID-19 positive registered in Sindh

Sindh Health Department on Monday has dispelled the impression being created by certain section about presence of any case of COVID-19 in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Health Department on Monday has dispelled the impression being created by certain section about presence of any case of COVID-19 in Karachi.

A spokesman of the department said Yang bin Fu, a Chinese national was admitted to a local hospital with pneumonia and his samples were duly found having no trace of the strain of corona virus known as COVID-19.

He was found negative for COVID-19, the official said mentioning that coronavirus does normally circulate in human population and must not be confused with novel corona virus.

People suffering from cough, cold or influenza is general, however were advised to take good care of their hygiene so to avert any unnecessary risk.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh China Influenza From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masood Khan lauds exemplary efforts of Kashmir Orp ..

2 minutes ago

Masood Khan invites UN Secretary General to visit ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust chief terms reports of gas leak ..

11 seconds ago

Syrian Military Shoots Down Drone Near Oil Refiner ..

12 seconds ago

Global Women’s Forum supports comprehensive wome ..

16 minutes ago

Over 20 People Killed in Attack on Village Church ..

14 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.