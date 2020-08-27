No case of dengue reported in Punjab during last 24 hours

Not a single confirmed case of dengue was registered during the last 24 hours, however, 620 suspect cases were reported in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Not a single confirmed case of dengue was registered during the last 24 hours, however, 620 suspect cases were reported in the province.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, the suspects have been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

So far 45 cases of dengue were reported from January, however, all patients have been discharged after recovery except four ones who are under treatment.

No death from dengue has been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The P&SHD urged people to follow precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.