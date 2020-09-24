No case of dengue reported in Punjab during last 24 hours

No new confirmed case of the dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :No new confirmed case of the dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, 714 suspect cases of the dengue virus have been reported in the last 24 hours and their tests are being conducted.

So far 56 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 52 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently four patients are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 5,545 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.