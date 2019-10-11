UrduPoint.com
No Compromise On Quality Of Work In Hospital Projects: Yasmin Rashid

No compromise on quality of work in hospital projects: Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday said that no compromise would be made on quality of work in the development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday said that no compromise would be made on quality of work in the development projects.

She said this while chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department.

The minister reviewed progress on various ongoing development projects while Chief Planning officer Abdul Haq informed the minister in detail regarding ongoing projects in government hospitals.

She directed to complete these projects as early as possible. The ongoing development schemes include up-gradation of outdoor ward of Services Hospital and procurement of medical equipments for different departments, construction of phase-III of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences, improvement in the infrastructure of General Hospital, construction of cardiac surgery and institute of Paediatric Cardiology in Children Hospital, construction of University of Child Health, construction of second unit of Neonatology in Children Hospital.

Similarly procurement of furniture and transport for the nursing hostel of KEMU, construction of Muridke the campus of KEMU, up-gradation of emergencies of the hospitals affiliated with KEMU, strengthening of neurosurgery department in Mayo Hospital, construction of the medical tower in Jinnah Hospital, strengthening of the neurosurgery department in Jinnah Hospital, mother & child hospital in Ganga Ram Hospital and construction of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Science Jubilee Town were the part of the development projects.

Secretary Health Momin Agha, Special Secretary Nader Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Dean Children's Hospital Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz and others were also present.

