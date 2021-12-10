UrduPoint.com

No Confirm Omicron Case In Pakistan: Nosheen Hamid

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 03:51 PM

No confirm omicron case in Pakistan: Nosheen Hamid

Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Nosheen Hamid on Friday said there was no confirm case of the omicron variant in the Pakistan, only a suspect detected in Karachi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Nosheen Hamid on Friday said there was no confirm case of the omicron variant in the Pakistan, only a suspect detected in Karachi on Thursday.

National Institute of Health (NIH) will confirm after the tests and that will take few days in final result, whether it was omicron or not, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said the omicron variant spreads quickly, but no need to be panic in this situation, the virus also spread because people were not vaccinated, she added.

She appealed people to get vaccinated at earliest those who have not done yet to avoid this virus and save precious human lives.

She also confirmed that the 35 percent of population have been fully vaccinated and around 53 per cent people were partially vaccinated, adding the government was trying to reach upto 70 per cent at earliest.

She said booster shots of pfizer doses above 50 years citizen have been started which was available on designated pfizer counter.

The government was using different tactics to compel people to get vaccinated by stopping them to visit in markets, travelling, malls and other walks of life without vaccination cards.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Visit Market Government

Recent Stories

Teammates are ready to sacrifice themselves for Ba ..

Teammates are ready to sacrifice themselves for Babar Azam: Shadab Khan

25 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,674,744

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,674,744

1 minute ago
 'Nobody's dump': Lithium mine stirs unrest in Serb ..

'Nobody's dump': Lithium mine stirs unrest in Serbia

1 minute ago
 Ukraine's Provocations in Sea of Azov Complicate S ..

Ukraine's Provocations in Sea of Azov Complicate Situation in Region - Russian D ..

2 minutes ago
 Australia to Replace European Military Helicopters ..

Australia to Replace European Military Helicopters With US Black Hawks - Defense ..

8 minutes ago
 To celebrate Christmas festival preparations kicke ..

To celebrate Christmas festival preparations kicked off

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.