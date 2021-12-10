No confirm omicron case in Pakistan: Nosheen Hamid

Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Nosheen Hamid on Friday said there was no confirm case of the omicron variant in the Pakistan, only a suspect detected in Karachi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Nosheen Hamid on Friday said there was no confirm case of the omicron variant in the Pakistan, only a suspect detected in Karachi on Thursday.

National Institute of Health (NIH) will confirm after the tests and that will take few days in final result, whether it was omicron or not, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said the omicron variant spreads quickly, but no need to be panic in this situation, the virus also spread because people were not vaccinated, she added.

She appealed people to get vaccinated at earliest those who have not done yet to avoid this virus and save precious human lives.

She also confirmed that the 35 percent of population have been fully vaccinated and around 53 per cent people were partially vaccinated, adding the government was trying to reach upto 70 per cent at earliest.

She said booster shots of pfizer doses above 50 years citizen have been started which was available on designated pfizer counter.

The government was using different tactics to compel people to get vaccinated by stopping them to visit in markets, travelling, malls and other walks of life without vaccination cards.