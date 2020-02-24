UrduPoint.com
No Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In Balochistan : Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:52 PM

Spokesperson government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani Monday said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Balochistan yet, but people who come across the border are being kept under constant observation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Spokesperson government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani Monday said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Balochistan yet, but people who come across the border are being kept under constant observation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Balochistan government with the coordination of Federal government has constituted special teams for safety and precaution against coronavirus, while all district headquarters hospitals in Balochistan have been directed to stay vigilant.

Pilgrims returning from across the border are being screened at entry points of border, he added.

The government is in continuous consultation with the neighboring countries to bring back Pakistani nationals safe after complete screening and they should issued them clearance certificates, he added.

He said isolation wards were also being established in hospitals were and screening on Airport and border is continued.

He assured that government would never allow any person to cross the border.

He urged the residents of the Balochistan to stay vigilant against novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

He said joint teams had been constituted to protect pilgrims, traveling through across border, from the coronavirus" with more specialist doctors.

Furthermore, passengers were being screened at major airports in Karachi, Lahore and Quetta, he added.

He added that the government is making all arrangements to ensure every individual remain protected from the virus and is ready to deal with any emergency.

