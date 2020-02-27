No Corona virus case reported in Rawalpindi

District Health Officer (DHO) Health Authority Dr Zeeshan Khurram Thursday said that in the wake of coronavirus , surveillance is being carried out in different areas of the district to check its occurrence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Health Authority Dr Zeeshan Khurram Thursday said that in the wake of coronavirus , surveillance is being carried out in different areas of the district to check its occurrence.

The DHO told APP that on the directives of Health department Punjab, the rapid response teams of the District Health Authority were collecting data of those having recent travel history from China and Iran in order to integrate the surveillance activities regarding the global threat of coronavirus outbreak.

The DHO said that no case has been reported in Rawalpindi till now while the health department was on high alert to meet any emergency like situation.

Meanwhile Medical superintendent Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr Rafique Ahmed told APP that a special counter had been set up at the hospital as a preventive measures.

He informed that if any suspects found at the OPD department with symptoms of pneumonia, cold, sneezing, coughing and fever, samples would be sent to National Institute of Health for confirmation of coronavirus.

According to World Health Organization, Coronavirus is a family of viruses that include the common cold, and viruses such as SARS and MERS. This new virus was temporarily named "2019-nCoV.