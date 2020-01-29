No Corona virus case reported,surveillance underway

(@imziishan)

District Health Officer (DHO) Health Authority Dr Waqar Ahmed Wednesday said that in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China, surveillance is being carried out in different areas of the district to check its occurrence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Health Authority Dr Waqar Ahmed Wednesday said that in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China, surveillance is being carried out in different areas of the district to check its occurrence.

The DHO told APP that on the directives of Health Department Punjab special teams have been constituted to carry out the medical checkups of those Chinese nationals working on different projects in the district.

He said officers carrying out the surveillance have also been equipped with protective gear such as face masks, gloves and other equipment.

He added that all passengers from China would also be scanned through thermal scanners at the airport and anyone with above normal temperature would be examined.

The DHO said that no case has been reported till now while the health department is on high alert to meet any emergency like situation.

Meanwhile Medical superintendent Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr Rafique Ahmed told APP that a special counter has been set up at the hospital as a preventive measures.

He informed that if any suspects found at the OPD department with symptoms of pneumonia, cold, sneezing, coughing and fever, samples would be sent to National Institute of Health for confirmation of coronavirus.

According to World Health Organization, Coronavirus is a family of viruses that include the common cold, and viruses such as SARS and MERS. This new virus was temporarily named "2019-nCoV.