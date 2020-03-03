UrduPoint.com
No Coronavirus Case Detected In KP, Emergency Declared As Precautionary Measure: CM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:49 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made all the necessary arrangements to deal with COVID-19 and standardized protocols have been issued to all the health service delivery outlets to handle any possible case of coronavirus in the provinc

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made all the necessary arrangements to deal with COVID-19 and standardized protocols have been issued to all the health service delivery outlets to handle any possible case of coronavirus in the province.

No confirmed case has been detected yet in the province but an emergency has been declared in the province as precautionary measure.This was told in a high-level meeting held here Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.� The meeting reviewed in detail the arrangements and preparedness of health department to face coronavirus cases in the province.

Secretary Health Yahya Akhunzada briefed the meeting about the current situation, arrangements, challenges and other various aspects related to the coronavirus. Regarding the major steps taken by the provincial government, it was told that standardized protocols for reporting and infection control have been developed and issued, training of service providers on case management is underway, control room established at provincial level, regular daily zero reporting started and laboratory for testing of coronavirus fully functioning.

It was further said that provincial government has released an amount of Rs100 million to the health department to make emergency nature of arrangements whereas the health department has setup isolation wards at all districts level hospitals and overall 983 beds both in public and private sector hospitals have been set aside for possible coronavirus affected patients.

� Furthermore, Rapid Response Units have been established in all the districts to deal with any exigency in a effective manner while line departments and autonomous bodies have been instructed to plan and execute activities pertaining to preparedness, prevention and control of COVID-19 as per their roles.

"Staff members and ambulance provided to ensure 24/7 screening at Peshawar Airport and additional staff and ambulance provided to ensure screening at Torkham border", Secretary health informed the participants.

Expressing his satisfaction with the overall arrangements and preparedness, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to further improve the preparedness level. He said that though no case has been detected in the province but the provincial government was fully prepared to cope with any unwanted situation.The Chief Minister stressed upon the general public to avoid panic and to adopt preventive measures at maximum level.

"Though the situation at the moment is completed satisfactory but if need arises then the provincial government is ready to take all steps and utilize all available resources to protect our people from the virus", the Chief Minister remarked.He directed the concerned quarters to carry out a public health awareness campaign at mass level to educate the general public regarding Corona virus.

