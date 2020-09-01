UrduPoint.com
No COVID-19 Case Reported In Police During Last Five Days: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:10 PM

No COVID-19 case reported in police during last five days: Spokesman

No case of coronavirus has been reported in Sindh Police during last five days, said spokesman to Sindh Police on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :No case of coronavirus has been reported in Sindh Police during last five days, said spokesman to Sindh Police on Tuesday.

He said about 3342 personnel of Sindh police have been infected with the disease out of which 18 lost their battle against the virus.

Currently 171 policemen are under treatment while 3153 have recovered from the disease, he concluded.

More Stories From Health

