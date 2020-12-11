UrduPoint.com
No Cut In Patient Care Services In PIMS On MTI Implementation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:46 PM

The Ministry of National Health Services on Friday said that uninterrupted free quality medical services will be provided at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to incoming patients even after the implementation of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services on Friday said that uninterrupted free quality medical services will be provided at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to incoming patients even after the implementation of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI).

Contradicting the false information about MTI, the spokesman of the ministry said that the patient care service will further improve in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with the implementation of Medical Teaching Institutions while the MTI will also protect the rights of hospital's workers.

He said that the government will ensure provision of quality medical services to people at hospitals and innovative steps are being taken in this regard.

He said that the ministry has started reformation in health sector on the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make improvements in this sector.

He said that the work has been started to implement MTI in Pakistan Institute of Medical sciences (PIMS) and in this regard the first meeting of Board of Governors was held at the hospital during which Dr Hamayun Mohmund has been elected as chairman of the board.

The spokesman dispelled this impression that the fees at hospitals will increase with the implementation of MTI. He added MTI is being implemented for ensuring better services for general public.

He said that the performance of hospitals will improve with MTI and people will get better health services at the public hospitals. He added all deserving and poor patients will be able to receive quality services.

He said that the MTI will be applicable only on those employees who will join it while those employees who will not join it will continue to work as civil servants. He said that better future opportunities will be available for hospital staff with this system.

