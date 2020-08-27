No death due to Corona reported in Punjab on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :No death due to COVID-19 has been reported in the last 24 hours on Thursday in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 96,540 after registration of 74 new cases. According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2193 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Sheikhupura, 6 in Rawalpindi,1 in Jehlum, 6 in Gujranwala, 2 in Sialkot, 5 in Gujrat, 2 in Hafizabad, 6 in Multan, 1 in Vehari,1 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Jhang,1 in Sargodha,1 in Bahawalnagar, 1 in Lodharan, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Pakpatan and 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 916,174 tests for COVID-19 so far while 92,393 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province. The Punjab health department has also urged the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged thecitizens.