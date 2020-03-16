No Decisions Yet On State Of Emergency In Russia Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:51 PM
There have been no decisions and no ideas on potential introduction of the state of emergency in Russia amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday
"There have been no ideas, no reason, no decisions on this," the spokesman told reporters.