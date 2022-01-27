UrduPoint.com

No Fake Entry In Corona Vaccination Record: Health Deptt

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch Thursday rejected the news item telecast on a private news channel regarding the record of corona vaccine given to the deceased in the province

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that the NADRA and NCOC had blocked the identity cards of all the deceased.

He said that there was no record of any deceased person being vaccinated against coronavirus in Punjab.

He cleared that coronavirus vaccination record in the province was checked on daily basis,however, officers concerned had been alerted.

He said that the department would never tolerate a single fake entry in the coronavaccination record.

