No fresh positive case of COVID-19 reported in AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :In a positive development in fight against coronavirus, no fresh positive case reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on the second consecutive day, Thursday while 14 more suspects were discharged from various quarantine centers after being tested negative for the COVID-19.

According to the report issued by AJK Health Department, total of 1135 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 1061 had been received with 46 positive. Out of these 46 positive cases 9 had also been recovered. Those recovered were one from DHQ Rawalakot, five DHQ Bhimber and three from DHQ Mirpur.

The report stated that 1015 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 74 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

Out of 37 active cases, 9 are admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital Mirpur, 10 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, 8 in CMH Rawalakot, 1 in DHQ Hospital Kotli, 7 in Palandri DHQ Hospital and one each in isolation hospital Muzaffarabad and THQ Hospital Dudhyal Mirpur.

The AJK government has established 60 quarantine centres in all ten districts of the state while officials of the health departments deputed at entry points of the state are busy round the clock in screening of the visitors.

PCR testing is being done at Urology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur.