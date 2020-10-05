UrduPoint.com
No Mask Wearing, Social Distancing To Rise COVID Outbreak, NCOC Told

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday was apprised that non compliance of mask wearing and social distancing may give rise to disease spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday was apprised that non compliance of mask wearing and social distancing may give rise to disease spread.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the NCOC daily situational brief held here.

Asad Umar said that monitoring of disease prevalence and containment measures were important. "Wearing of Face Masks is the key to control disease spread." Asad Umar said winter spike could be avoided with standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance.

He noted that marriage halls and restaurants were turning into major centers for disease spread.

The NCOC also appreciated education sector for their efforts in adherence to follow health guidelines and protocols.

