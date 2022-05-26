No monkeypox cases detected in Turkiye: Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :No cases of monkeypox have so far been reported in Turkiye, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The disease is known to be endemic to parts of Africa, but a growing outbreak in several European and North American countries has raised concerns that the virus may be spreading around the globe.

Over 100 suspected or confirmed cases have recently been detected in Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and US.

A statement by the Turkish Health Ministry explained that the viral illness is usually self-limiting with symptoms lasting between 14 to 21 days.