UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No More Dengue In Punjab'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

'No more dengue in Punjab'

The health department had utilized all available resources for eradication of dengue in the province, and provided best treatment facilities to patients in public sector hospitals, and now there was no more dengue case reported across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The health department had utilized all available resources for eradication of dengue in the province, and provided best treatment facilities to patients in public sector hospitals, and now there was no more dengue case reported across Punjab.

This was stated by Director Dengue Control Dr. Shehnaz while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

She said due to cold weather the larvae of dengue could not survive and ultimately dengue threat had finished.

It was stated that more than 10 meetings of cabinet members had been conducted for reviewing the anti-dengue campaign activities which indicated seriousness of the government, she added.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had also directed to take action against those who showed dereliction in their duties.

Regarding measures which were taken during the dengue season, she said, adding drastic measures were taken including the reduction in rates of test fee in private hospitals whereas the same test would be free in government hospitals, she added.

Related Topics

Weather Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Same All Government Cabinet Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

US Wants to Work With Russia to Get Parties in Lib ..

3 minutes ago

France's New Universal Pension Reform to Correct I ..

3 minutes ago

VIS assigns IER to Syntronics Ltd

3 minutes ago

Tareen academy defeats AC-II Lodhran cricket team

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports announces AED4 billion expansion p ..

46 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms Ratings of Grays Leasing Ltd

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.