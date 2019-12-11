'No more dengue in Punjab'

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The health department had utilized all available resources for eradication of dengue in the province, and provided best treatment facilities to patients in public sector hospitals, and now there was no more dengue case reported across Punjab

This was stated by Director Dengue Control Dr. Shehnaz while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

She said due to cold weather the larvae of dengue could not survive and ultimately dengue threat had finished.

It was stated that more than 10 meetings of cabinet members had been conducted for reviewing the anti-dengue campaign activities which indicated seriousness of the government, she added.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had also directed to take action against those who showed dereliction in their duties.

Regarding measures which were taken during the dengue season, she said, adding drastic measures were taken including the reduction in rates of test fee in private hospitals whereas the same test would be free in government hospitals, she added.