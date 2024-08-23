No Mpox Case In Ahmadpur East: CEO Health
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM
District Health Authority Bahawalpur Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aamir Bashir has denied the presence of any monkeypox patient in Ahmadpur East
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) District Health Authority Bahawalpur Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aamir Bashir has denied the presence of any monkeypox patient in Ahmadpur East.
According to a report issued by his office, no case of monkeypox disease has been reported in Ahmadpur East area.
The CEO Health said that a blood sample from a suspicious patient had been taken and sent to Provincial Public Health Reference Lab in Lahore for test. The results indicated that the patient was negative for monkeypox, and there were no patients suffering from the disease in the Bahawalpur district.
