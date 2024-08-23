Open Menu

No Mpox Case In Ahmadpur East: CEO Health

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM

No mpox case in Ahmadpur East: CEO health

District Health Authority Bahawalpur Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aamir Bashir has denied the presence of any monkeypox patient in Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) District Health Authority Bahawalpur Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aamir Bashir has denied the presence of any monkeypox patient in Ahmadpur East.

According to a report issued by his office, no case of monkeypox disease has been reported in Ahmadpur East area.

The CEO Health said that a blood sample from a suspicious patient had been taken and sent to Provincial Public Health Reference Lab in Lahore for test. The results indicated that the patient was negative for monkeypox, and there were no patients suffering from the disease in the Bahawalpur district.

Related Topics

Lahore Bahawalpur Ahmadpur East From Blood

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

7 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

7 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

7 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

7 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

7 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

7 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

7 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

7 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

7 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

7 hours ago

More Stories From Health