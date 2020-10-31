No new case of dengue reported in Punjab on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :No new case of the dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours whereas 84 suspect cases were registered.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Saturday, the suspect cases had been kept in surveillance and tests were being conducted.

So far 143 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 133 patients had been discharged after recovery and currently 10 patients are under treatment.

No death was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province andstaff recovered dengue larvae from 1,981 places during the last seven days.