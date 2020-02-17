UrduPoint.com
No New Cases Of Coronavirus Detected In Russia - National Consumer Protection Service

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 02:38 PM

No new cases of the deadly coronavirus have been registered in Russia, according to the latest data from the national Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection (Rospotrebnadzor) released on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) No new cases of the deadly coronavirus have been registered in Russia, according to the latest data from the national Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection (Rospotrebnadzor) released on Monday.

"As a result of the monitoring conducted across Russia, 2 cases of the new coronavirus were detected among people who arrived from China. [On February 12] those infected were discharged due to their recovery. No new cases were detected," the agency said in a statement.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 25 countries.� To date, the virus has already killed 1,775 people across the world with over 70,000 people having been infected.

