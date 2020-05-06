UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No New Corona Case Reported In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:01 PM

No new corona case reported in AJK

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), no new positive case of coronavirus was reported while samples of 80 new suspects were taken in last 24 hours

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), no new positive case of coronavirus was reported while samples of 80 new suspects were taken in last 24 hours.

According to the daily report of COVID-19 issued by the state health department here on Wednesday, total 2,471 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 2,392 had been received with 76 positive cases. Out of 76 coronavirus positive cases, 57 had been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state.

Out of 19 active cases, five were in DHQ hospital Sudenhoti, five in isolation hospital Muzaffarabad, two in DHQ hospital Bagh, one in DHQ hospital Bhimber and six in DHQ hospital Kotli.

The 2,313 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 79 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The AJK government has established 61 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state while officials of the health departments deputed at the entry points of the state were busy round-the-clock in screening of the visitors.

The PCR testing is being done at Virology Lab, Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur.

Related Topics

Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

2 minutes ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

1 hour ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

1 hour ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Culture and Tourism Department, s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.