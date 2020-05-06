No new corona case reported in AJK

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), no new positive case of coronavirus was reported while samples of 80 new suspects were taken in last 24 hours

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), no new positive case of coronavirus was reported while samples of 80 new suspects were taken in last 24 hours.

According to the daily report of COVID-19 issued by the state health department here on Wednesday, total 2,471 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 2,392 had been received with 76 positive cases. Out of 76 coronavirus positive cases, 57 had been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state.

Out of 19 active cases, five were in DHQ hospital Sudenhoti, five in isolation hospital Muzaffarabad, two in DHQ hospital Bagh, one in DHQ hospital Bhimber and six in DHQ hospital Kotli.

The 2,313 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 79 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The AJK government has established 61 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state while officials of the health departments deputed at the entry points of the state were busy round-the-clock in screening of the visitors.

The PCR testing is being done at Virology Lab, Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur.