No New Corona Positive Case In AJK

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:55 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) : No new confirmed case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours, official sources said on Wednesday Samples of six new suspects were sent to the laboratories for tests.

According to the AJK health authorities, 23 out of total 51 corona patients had so far recovered while the rest 28 were under treatment, one at Isolation Center in New City Teaching Hospital, Mirpur, five at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bhimbher, eight each at CMH Rawalakot and DHQ Hospital Palandri, two at State Isolation Center Muzaffarabad and three at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dadayal (Mirpur District).

Six more suspects, who were tested negative, were discharged from various quarantine centers.

It may be mentioned that a total of 1416 suspect cases have so far been tested for the virus.

