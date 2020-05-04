No new corona positive case reported in AJK

No new coronavirus positive case was reported in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours, keeping the number confirmed COVID-19 patients 71 on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) : No new coronavirus positive case was reported in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours, keeping the number confirmed COVID-19 patients 71 on Monday.

According to an AJK Health Department report, a total of 2,281 suspected cases from the entire AJK state had been tested so far, out of which the results of 2,212 received with only 71 positive cases, 49 of them fully recovered. Test reports of some 69 cases were awaited.

Some 25 patients were under treatment, including eight at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Kotli, seven at DHQ Hospital Palandri, four at Isolation Hospital Muzaffarabasd, two each at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Dudhyal and DHQ Hospital Bagh, and one at DHQ Hospital Bhimbhr.

Three of the patients belonging to Sargodha were admitted to DHQ Hospital Kotli after they were tested positive during a visit to attend the funeral of one of their relatives in a remote village of Kotli a few days back.