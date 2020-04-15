No new COVID-19 case emerges in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) : No new case of the coronavirus emerged in Azad Jmmu and Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours, it was officially announced on Wednesday.

The liberated territory of AJK secures distinction emerging as the pandemic-free part of the world across the globe.

At the same time, five more patients got cure in AJK and 95 more suspects tested negative were discharged from various quarantine centers in the State during last 24 hours, AJK Health Authorities said in its special bulletin released to the media.

Since no new suspect of the pandemic emerged during last 24 hours across AJK, the number of COVID-19 infected persons tested positive in the State tally still existed to 46 on Wednesday, the health authorities said.

Nine of the coronavirus hit persons in AJK have so far been discharged. Those discharged included 3 from DHQ Hospital Mirpur, and one patient discharged from CMH Rawlakot and 5 from DHQ Hospital Bhimbher following completely recovery. Thus a total of 37 suspects tested positive are under treatment at various AJK hospitals at present and moving to the recovery, the State health authorities said.

As many as 95 more new suspects of coronavirus were discharged from various Quarantine Centers in Azad Jammu Kashmir after they were tested negative, they said.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 situation in AJK, the health authorities continued that a total of 1081 suspected cases were sent for test, out of which, the result of 1039 had received.

Of these a total of 46 of the suspects were tested positive till Wednesday.

All rest of 993 suspects were tested negative.

Since a total of 09 out of a total 46 suspects were so far discharged after complete recovery, rest of 37 of the rest suspects tested positive across AJK are receiving treatment including 09 patients admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital, Mirpur, 10 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, and 08 admitted in CMH Rawalakot, one in DHQ Hospital Kotli and 7 in Palandri DHQ hospital and one in the State Isolation Center Muzaffarabad and one in tehsil Headquarter hospital Dadayal (Mirpur District) the updated breakup of the so far situation of the deadly virus said.

Results of the tests of only 42 suspects are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The AJK government has established 60 Quarantine centers at various locations in Azad Jammu Kashmir for dispensation of treatment to the pandemic affectees hailing from Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Mirpur Div. HQ Teaching Hospital and Urology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad are engaged in PCR Testing, the authorities said adding that the identical PCR testing facilities will also be available at CMH Rawalakot next week.

The State Health Department Staffers teams have been posted at all entry points leading to AJK for detailed required screening of the passengers pouring in to Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to the official statement issued by the State Health authorities.

In case of the positive tests, all concerned are shifted to the nearest isolation center for Medicare, the state health authorities statement said.

