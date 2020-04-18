No new COVID-19 positive case appears in AJK, tally remains intact at 48

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) : No new case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

According to the AJK State Health Department, 54 new suspected cases were registered and tested of the COVID-19 across Jammu Kashmir today.

A total of nine COVID-19 patients had recovered while 48 more suspects, who were tested negative for the contagious disease, were discharged from various quarantine centers during the last 24 hours.

Since no new suspect of the pandemic emerged during last 24 hours across AJK, the number of COVID-19 positive State tally still exist to 48, AJK health authorities said.

Those discharged after recovery included five from District Headquarters (DHQ) Bhimbher, three from DHQ Hospital Mirpur and one from CMH Rawlakot..

The health authorities said the tests of a total of 1,229 suspects had been conducted so far, 1,179 of them were diagnosed negative and 48 positive for the coronavirus. Test results of only 74 suspects were still awaited.

With the recovery of nine out of total 48, 39 coronavirus patients were under treatment at various AJK hospitals, including 10 in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bhimbher, nine at Isolation Center in New City Teaching Hospital, Mirpur, eight at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalakot, seven at DHQ Hospital Palandri, and one each at DHQ Hospital Kotli, State Isolation Center Muzaffarabad and 3 at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Dadayal (Mirpur District).

It may be added that some 60 quarantine centers have been established acorss the Azad Jammu Kashmir, while PCR tests are being carried out at Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Teaching Hospital and Urology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad. CMH Rawalakot will also start conducting tests next week.

The health department staffers' teams have been posted at all entry points leading to AJK for detailed required screening of the passengers pouring in to AJK, according to the official statement issued by the State Health authorities.