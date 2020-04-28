No new COVID-19 positive case emerges in AJK

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, no new positive case of coronavirus reported in the state during last last 24 hours and the tally stood at 65, it was officially said on Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) : In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, no new positive case of coronavirus reported in the state during last last 24 hours and the tally stood at 65, it was officially said on Tuesday.

At the same time the samples of 113 new suspects were also taken in the labs, the state health department said.

According to the report issued by AJK Health Department, a total of 1826 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 1709 had been received with 65 positive cases.

Out of 65 coronavirus positive cases, 37 had been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state so far under the set SOP.

Out of 31 active cases, 6 patiants are receiving treatment in CMH Rawalakot, 7 in Palandri DHQ Hospital, 6 in isolation hospital Muzaffarabad, 2 in THQ Hospital Dudhyal, 2 in DHQ Hospital Bagh and 8 in DHQ Hospital Kotli, the statement said.

1641 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 117 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The AJK government established 61 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state while officials of the health departments deputed at entry points of the state were busy round the clock in screening of the visitors.

PCR testing is being done at Virology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur