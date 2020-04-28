UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No New COVID-19 Positive Case Emerges In AJK

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:22 PM

No new COVID-19 positive case emerges in AJK

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, no new positive case of coronavirus reported in the state during last last 24 hours and the tally stood at 65, it was officially said on Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) : In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, no new positive case of coronavirus reported in the state during last last 24 hours and the tally stood at 65, it was officially said on Tuesday.

At the same time the samples of 113 new suspects were also taken in the labs, the state health department said.

According to the report issued by AJK Health Department, a total of 1826 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 1709 had been received with 65 positive cases.

Out of 65 coronavirus positive cases, 37 had been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state so far under the set SOP.

Out of 31 active cases, 6 patiants are receiving treatment in CMH Rawalakot, 7 in Palandri DHQ Hospital, 6 in isolation hospital Muzaffarabad, 2 in THQ Hospital Dudhyal, 2 in DHQ Hospital Bagh and 8 in DHQ Hospital Kotli, the statement said.

1641 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 117 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The AJK government established 61 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state while officials of the health departments deputed at entry points of the state were busy round the clock in screening of the visitors.

PCR testing is being done at Virology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur

Related Topics

Same Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rupee loses value against US dollar by Rs.1.18

12 minutes ago

Tax collection is likely to go down this year: IMF

29 minutes ago

7 new corona positive cases reported in Malakand: ..

4 minutes ago

AC inspects corona preventive measures at Metrocon ..

4 minutes ago

Talha Mehmood Foundation distributes food packages ..

4 minutes ago

ASI Rashid Khan died, late to rest

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.