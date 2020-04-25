No new COVID-19 suspect appeared in AJK

Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday continued maintaining the distinction being the COVID-19 free region as no new case of the novel corona virus emerged in the State during last 24 hours, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday continued maintaining the distinction being the COVID-19 free region as no new case of the novel corona virus emerged in the State during last 24 hours, official sources said.

As a result of foolproof preventive measures for the past 34th successive day of continual complete lockdown across the s AJK , no any new case of the novel corona virus emerged, they added.

At the same time 66 new cases were registered and tested of the COVID-19 across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday.

Thus the liberated territory of AJK maintained the distinction emerging as the pandemic-free party, AJK health authorities told this APP.

A total of 32 patients got cure in AJK as they tested negative and discharged from various quarantine centers in the State so far, they added.

Since no new suspect of the pandemic emerged during last 24 hours across AJK, the number of COVID-19 infected persons tested positive in the State tally remained at 55, the AJK health authorities said.

Among 32 of the coronavirus hit persons in AJK have so far been discharged included 12 from New City Teaching Hospital Mirpur, 03 patient discharged from CMH Rawlakot, 15 from DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, one each from DHQ hospital Kotli and Tehsil HQ Hospital Dadayal (Mirpur district) following completely recovery.

Thus a total of 23 suspects tested positive are under treatment at various AJK hospitals at present and moving to the recovery, the State health authorities said.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 so far situation in entire AJK, the Health Authorities continued that a total of 1588 suspects cases were tested of whom the results of 1515 have reached. Of all above cases, 55 were tested positive in AJK so far.

The AJK government has established 60 quarantine centers at various locations in the state for dispensation of treatment to the pandemic affected people .

Mirpur Div. HQ Teaching Hospital, CMH Rawalakot and Urology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad are engaged in PCR Testing, the authorities said.

The State Health Department's medical teams have been posted at all entry points leading to AJK for detailed required screening of the passengers pouring in to Azad Jammu Kashmir.