No New Dengue Case Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:50 PM

No new dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that it was a good sign for the province that during the last 24 hours, no new case of dengue was reported.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 26,246 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across province so far, while 18,489 cases were reported in Lahore, A total of 39 patients are undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 36 were in Lahore hospitals and three were in other districts.

In the last 24 hours, 248,983 indoor locations and 54,253 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed at 33 locations.

In Lahore 43,350 indoor places and 7,841 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 31 positive containers were destroyed.

