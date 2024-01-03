Open Menu

No New Dengue Case Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 09:11 PM

No new dengue case reported in Punjab

No new dengue cases were reported in Punjab on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) No new dengue cases were reported in Punjab on Wednesday.

However, seven individuals are currently receiving treatment in hospitals of the province, with two of those in Lahore.

Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan issued a plea, emphasizing the importance of maintaining clean and dry environments to prevent dengue.

He called for citizens' cooperation with health teams actively combating the outbreak. For assistance, a free helpline (1033) is available, emphasizing the need for vigilance to curb dengue situation in the province.

