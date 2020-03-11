UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Patient Of Corona Virus In Sargodha Division'; Director Health

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:37 PM

'No patient of corona virus in Sargodha division'; Director Health

Director health Dr.Rana Abdullah said that no patient of corona virus in Sargodha division while effective measures have been taken to prevent this

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Director health Dr.Rana Abdullah said that no patient of corona virus in Sargodha division while effective measures have been taken to prevent this.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He told that in the light of the directives of Commissioner Dr.

Farah Masood the health department was fully alert, adding that not everyone needs to wear a mask to avoid the Corona virus but the mask is extremely important to the patient and the doctor and other staff treating it. He further told that there is no patient of Corona Virus in Sargodha division, at present Isolation wards have been set up in all the tehsil headquarters hospitals and district headquarters across the district.

Health department's staff is alert 24 hours throughout the division, however people do not have need to worry about this virus, he added.

Related Topics

Doctor Farah Alert Sargodha All

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts ..

35 seconds ago

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replace ..

19 minutes ago

Nine Qatar World Cup workers die in 2019

6 minutes ago

E-system bringing transparency in Excise Deptt, sa ..

6 minutes ago

46 tourists stuck on virus-hit Nile cruise boat fl ..

4 minutes ago

Iran announces 63 new virus deaths, taking total t ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.