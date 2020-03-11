'No patient of corona virus in Sargodha division'; Director Health

Director health Dr.Rana Abdullah said that no patient of corona virus in Sargodha division while effective measures have been taken to prevent this

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Director health Dr.Rana Abdullah said that no patient of corona virus in Sargodha division while effective measures have been taken to prevent this.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He told that in the light of the directives of Commissioner Dr.

Farah Masood the health department was fully alert, adding that not everyone needs to wear a mask to avoid the Corona virus but the mask is extremely important to the patient and the doctor and other staff treating it. He further told that there is no patient of Corona Virus in Sargodha division, at present Isolation wards have been set up in all the tehsil headquarters hospitals and district headquarters across the district.

Health department's staff is alert 24 hours throughout the division, however people do not have need to worry about this virus, he added.