No Patient Of Coronavirus In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:45 PM

No patient of coronavirus in Bahawalpur

There is no patient of coronavirus present in Bahawalpur and all the precautionary measures are being observed in the district to stay safe from the virus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :There is no patient of coronavirus present in Bahawalpur and all the precautionary measures are being observed in the district to stay safe from the virus.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner General Aamir Nazeer Khichi, people should follow the instructions given by the doctors in order to prevent from getting infected by the fatal virus. He said that informative literature about the virus is being distributed among people and awareness lectures are held at educational institutions to provide necessary information about the virus.

He told that no patient of the virus was reported in Bahawalpur but as a precautionary measure, isolation units have been set up at Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.

He said that people can cure normal flu and cough at their homes but should avoid sneezing or coughing at public places.

He further told that pulmonologists have suggested that healthy people don't need to wear a mask but people having flu or cough should use a mask to avoid the spread of the virus.

