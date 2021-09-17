UrduPoint.com

No Polio Case Detected In Last Seven Months: Dr Faisal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:54 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan says this is an important milestone which will be taken forward.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2021) Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said that no polio case has been detected in the country over the last seven months.

Addressing an event in Islamabad today (Friday), he said this is an important milestone which will be taken forward.

He said our future campaigns will focus on high risk areas in order to completely rid the country of this disease.

The Special Assistant clarified that polio drops are completely safe, appealing the parents to get their children administered anti polio drops whilst giving no ears to propaganda.

Dr Faisal Sultan was appreciative of international organizations including Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for extending cooperation to Pakistan in anti-polio campaigns.

