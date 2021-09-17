No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Faisal

(@fidahassanain)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan says this is an important milestone which will be taken forward.

Addressing an event in Islamabad today (Friday), he said this is an important milestone which will be taken forward.

He said our future campaigns will focus on high risk areas in order to completely rid the country of this disease.

The Special Assistant clarified that polio drops are completely safe, appealing the parents to get their children administered anti polio drops whilst giving no ears to propaganda.

Dr Faisal Sultan was appreciative of international organizations including Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for extending cooperation to Pakistan in anti-polio campaigns.