No Russian Citizens Among 44 New Coronavirus Cases on Diamond Princess Ship - Embassy

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) There are no Russian citizens among 44 new confirmed cases of a novel strain of coronavirus on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship that is currently anchored off the coast of Japan, the Russian Embassy in Tokyo stated on Thursday.

"There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus among Russians at the moment," the embassy said.

Earlier on Thursday, Japan's Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Katsunobu Kato said that 44 new cases of the virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, have been confirmed on board the Diamond Princess, raising the total number of people infected on the cruise ship to 218.

Quarantine measures on board the vessel are scheduled to expire on Wednesday, although they may be extended given the outbreak of new cases.

According to Kato, elderly people on board the cruise ship may be allowed to leave quarantine on Friday if they display no signs of carrying the virus.

Nearly half of the approximately 3,600 passengers and crew on board the vessel have requested prescription drugs from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare during the quarantine for health conditions such as diabetes.

None of the 24 Russian citizens on board the Diamond Princess have so far tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, which has infected over 60,000 people worldwide and resulted in the deaths of over 1,350 people.