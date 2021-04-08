'No shortage of Covid-19 vaccine at centers' : Nausheen Hamid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid on Thursday assured that the government was closely monitoring the vaccine availability in centers and reports about depletion of Covid-19 vaccine at corona vaccination centers are baseless.

"There was ample stock of vaccine and vaccination was continuing at centers as per schedule but in some areas due to rush of eligible citizens we faced shortage report which was later re located and resolved the issue on immediately basis", she claimed while talking to a private news channel.

Nausheen Hamid said Federal government is in the process to procure Sinopharm and CanSino from China. Two batches of the vaccines, including 3 million doses of CanSino Biologics and 4 million Sinopharm vaccine will reach Pakistan by the end of this month.

She said the bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilized and packed in Pakistan.

Replying a question, she made it clear that there will be no "middleman deals" with regard to the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines for the country, as federal government was purchasing vaccines on the policy of government to government deals.

She said the private sector and provinces have also been given permission by the government to cater to the needs of those people who could afford the price of the vaccine.

She said Sindh government was involving the middle man while purchasing the vaccine where Asad Umer would raised the question and advised them to stop their involvement which would affect the price of vaccine.

Nausheen Hamid said federal government would not hold a monopoly on the import of coronavirus vaccines, adding that provinces and the private sector were free to import vaccines subject to approval of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap).

She further said provincial government was using their own funds and purchasing their vaccines.

She further asked the people to encourage those over 50 to register for the inoculation drive and reminded the masses that the drive is ongoing for those who are 60 years or older.

Covid-19 vaccines is available free of cost to the people in government facilities, she added.