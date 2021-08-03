UrduPoint.com

No Shortage Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Huge Stock Of Doses Available: Nausheen Hamid

Sumaira FH 49 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 03:02 PM

Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Tuesday made it clear that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Tuesday made it clear that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

"I am very much confident that the whole population will get vaccinated by Dec 2021," she said.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the government was moving steadily for vaccine procurement deals and also scaling up the national vaccination program.

She said that the people should get themselves vaccinated as early as possible, adding, the people should follow instructions of the NCOC in letter and spirit to help check the spread of the disease.

Replying to a query, she said the government would soon consider the issue of adult vaccination program where teens under age 17 would get priority.

She said that most of the countries are allowed Sinophram vaccine to adult under age 17, who wished to travel abroad for studies.

Talking about new restrictions, she said local administration should play an active part in the strict implementation of SOPs as many transporters were violating government guidelines.

Replying to another question, she refused that the 3rd dose of vaccine is still not under consideration in our country but many other countries are going for it.

