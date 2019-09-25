UrduPoint.com
No Shortage Of Dengue Medicine, Testing Kits At Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:54 PM

No shortage of dengue medicine, testing kits at hospitals

The Ministry on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday said that there was no shortage of dengue treatment medicines and testing kits at public hospitals of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Ministry on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday said that there was no shortage of dengue treatment medicines and testing kits at public hospitals of federal capital.

According to an official of Ministry on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, sufficient quantity of such medical items had been purchased and handed over to the hospitals to serve the patients.

He said that the government had backup availability of 1,000 beds at private sector hospitals while presently public sector hospitals of federal capital had enough capacity to deal with the dengue patients.

The official said that the timing of OPDs in federal capital hospitals had been extended while a referral system had been developed to shift the serious patients to major hospitals.

He said that 16 Basic Health Units and two dispensaries of federal capital had also been activated to give initial treatment to dengue patients and refer them to major hospitals on serious condition.

He said that beds for dengue patients had already been increased at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) while additional staff had been deputed to properly look after the admitted patients.

He said that a hotline had been working efficiently with having a team of medical experts to reply the queries of citizens round the clock.

He advised the people to contact these numbers to get any dengue related information that included 051-9216890 and 051-9212601. He said that the fumigation was still continued in most affected areas of federal capital to protect the citizens from carrying this virus.

He said that senior officials of the ministry were personally monitoring the facilities for dengue patients at allocated wards of federal capital hospital and making improvements on the suggestions of patients and attendants.

He said that 84 percent dengue patients in Punjab were reported from Potohar region while 95 percent cases in Sindh were reported from Karachi.

