No Shortage Of Oxygen In KTH: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) concerned officials Tuesday said that the hospital was having sufficient quantity of oxygen and there was no shortage of oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients.

Spokesperson of the KTH Aliya Shah said as the numbers of patients increased in the isolation ward so did the need of oxygen, but there was no issue of low oxygen pressure reported by isolation in-charge or any patient attendant.

He said a bio-medical engineer along with his team is keeping a close eye on the oxygen levels and filling of the tank.

The oxygen supply to the tank is regular and precautionary measures are already taken by establishment of a manifold system with 80 oxygen cylinders for backup. Oxygen cylinders are increased up to 510 to tackle any emergency.

In isolation, the COVID patient requires oxygen in different levels and pressure on the basis of severity of the disease, he added.

More Stories From Health

