No Society Can Move Forward Without Research

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:28 PM

No society can move forward without research

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr. Sardar Mohammad Zafar said that no society could move forward without research in the field of medical sciences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr. Sardar Mohammad Zafar said that no society could move forward without research in the field of medical sciences.

There is a dire need for doctors community to acquaint with the latest technology for better treatment of the ailing humanity.

He expressed these views while addressing the First Research Workshop held under the aegis of Ameer Uddin Medical College Society here on Wednesday in which Prof. Dr. Mohammad Moeen, Prof. Dr. Najam ul Hasnain, Dr. Razi Haider Zaidi, Dr. Ghazala Roobi and Saadia Arshad were also included among speakers who threw light on the different aspects of the medical research and the present challenges.

Addressing the research workshop, Principal PGMI/AMC Prof. Dr. Zafar stressed that medical research had great significance for better treatment methods for the patients.

He said that young doctors were full of potential and if they were provided better facilities they could perform their duties as per the international standards.

Prof. Zafar appreciated the holding of such research workshops and lauded the efforts of Ameer Uddin Medical College Society.

Other speakers apprised the students on introduction, importance and process of research in different sectors of the medical.

They informed about the ways that how they could start their research work and collect material as well.

